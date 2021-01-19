 

Speed, Icy Road Conditions Contribute to Rollover Crash in Salem Township

Tuesday, January 19, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsSALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say both speed and icy road conditions were contributing factors in a rollover crash that occurred in Salem Township last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 10:05 a.m. on Wednesday, January 13, on Baker Road at its intersection with Nickelville Road, in Salem Township, Clarion County.

Police say 63-year-old Dale H. Rhoades, of Emlenton, was operating a 2002 Jeep Liberty, traveling on Baker Road when his vehicle went over an icy patch on the roadway. Rhoades then lost control of the vehicle, and it struck an embankment and rolled onto its left side.

Rhoades was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Knox Ambulance Service, and Frye’s Garage also assisted at the scene.

Rhoades was cited for a speed violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Monday, January 18, 2021.


