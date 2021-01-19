SPONSORED: Save, Save, Save, With These Awesome Subway Coupons!
Tuesday, January 19, 2021 @ 12:01 AM
Show these coupons at your local Subway restaurants and save big!
For more information visit your local Subway location, which are open for dine in or takeout.
- Clarion, Route 68, 814-227-2746
- Clarion, 8th Ave., 814-226-7131
- New Bethlehem, 814-275-7827
- Ford City, 724-763-2020
- Worthington, 724-297-3132
- Kittanning, Walmart, 724-545-9736
- Kittanning, South Water St., 724-548-7827
To order, call your local subway at one of the numbers above or order online.
For curbside to-go, please note your vehicle description in “special instructions.”
View the full subway menu here.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.