State Police Investigating Indecent Assault of 7-Year-Old Child

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are currently investigating a report of indecent assault of a child.

Police say the alleged indecent assault was reported to have occurred within Clarion County between May 19, 2013, and December 22, 2020.

The victim was reported to be a seven-year-old boy from Clarion.

No additional details are available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.