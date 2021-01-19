State Police Seeking Information on Theft in Madison Township

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are asking the public for information on the theft of several catalytic converters in Madison Township.

According to police, six catalytic converters belonging to a known 27-year-old male victim from Rimersburg were stolen from a location on Traister Road in Madison Township, Clarion County.

Police say the theft occurred sometime between 8:00 a.m. on December 12, 2020, and 3:58 p.m. on January 12, 2021.

The stolen catalytic converters are valued at a total of $800.00.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

