Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Telecommunicator I

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for both full-time (40 hrs/wk.) and part-time (20 hrs/wk.) Telecommunicator I positions ($10.95/hr.) to work within the Venango County 911 Center.

Qualifications: High school diploma or equivalent required, plus additional training in computers and emergency medical services or police and fire training is preferred. Experience in field of communications, public safety or EMS preferred.

Additional requirements include:

Preferred certification as an Emergency Medical Technician.

Must be able to obtain certification in CPR, Class “C”.

Must possess or obtain certification in the APCO 40 Hour Dispatcher Training program, a Pennsylvania approved Priority Dispatch Emergency Medical Program and the CLEAN Terminal Operators program.

Must maintain all certifications including those that are state mandated.

Must have and maintain a clean criminal record.

Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs.”

Must successfully complete pre-employment drug screening.

Full-time positions include participation in the County lifetime pension program and fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance premiums for the employee.

Applications may be obtained from: Venango County Human Resources, 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323. Completed applications should be returned to same address no later than Friday, January 22nd, 2021 by 4:00 PM.

For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail krmiller@co.venango.pa.us. EOE M/F D/V

Supervisor of Special Education

Riverview Intermediate Unit #6

The Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 has a Supervisor of Special Education position currently available.



Position Details:

Full-time, 10-month, permanent position (203 days) Act 93 administrative position with salary range commensurate to the school administrators in the mid-western PA region.

Requires valid PA certification for Special Education Supervision or Principal’s certification and Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances (a person interested in moving into administration and looking to take necessary coursework to obtain Principal’s certification or Special Education Supervisor certification can apply for this position as well – hiring would be contingent on completing the necessary certification).

Application Deadline: January 29, 2021

Send application packet to Teresa Baker via email, tbaker@riu6.org , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214.

Application packet includes, but not limited to, letter of interest, standard application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications/trainings (mandated reporter, suicide prevention, trauma, SAP, etc.).

Patient Accounting Position

Laurel Eye Clinic

The Laurel Eye Clinic in Brookville has a full-time career opportunity available in the Patient Accounting Department for a positive, professional and motivated individual.

The ideal candidate is team oriented and must have excellent computer and telephone skills.

Experience with accounts receivable management, medical and surgical billing and coding preferred including current coding certification.

Interested candidates may send resumes to the Laurel Eye Clinic, attn: Human Resources, 50 Waterford Pike, Brookville, PA 15825; fax 814-849-5631, or email arenninger@laureleye.com. www.laureleye.com

EOE

Eden, Inc. in Knox is looking for a part-time clerical office support person.

Preferably with prior experience in a busy customer service and order entry environment (but not required).

A flexible work schedule can be accommodated.

The pay rate will be based upon experience.

Apply in person at 210 Miller Street in Knox; Monday – Friday 6:30AM to 3:00PM.

Class A CDL Truck Drivers, Laborers, Operators

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc.

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc. is accepting applications for the following positions:

Class A CDL Truck drivers, in good standing

Laborers

Operators

Applicant requirements:

Class A CDL preferred for all positions, or willingness to obtain within 6 months of employment

Safety oriented

Positive attitude & works well in teams

Good work ethic

Ability to lift heavy material

What we offer:

Retirement Plan

Health & Life Insurance plans

On the job training & certifications

Competitive wages based on qualifications

How to apply:

In Person – 128 Lake Lucy Road Tionesta, PA 16353 M-F from 8am to 5pm

Online – submit application via link below or visit our website at www.mealyinc.com to download application, you may also submit a resume with application at hr@mealyinc.com

https://mealyinc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Employment-Application-0520.pdf

NO Phone calls will be accepted and application must be submitted with resume.

CDL A Flat and Van Drivers

Klapec Trucking Company

Klapec Trucking Company in Reno is now hiring CDL A Flat and Van Drivers.

During these times of uncertainty one thing is for certain KTC is driving strong!

Business is growing and so are we.

Come join us for the opportunity to earn up to 40% with balanced home time, complete benefit package, quality equipment, and driver friendly atmosphere. Make your career at KTC. Become a part of our team of busy van and flat CDL A drivers and take control of your future.

Apply online:

KlapecTrucking.com

888-8-KLAPEC

Klapec Trucking Co.

1643 Allegheny Blvd

Reno, PA 16343

Welders/Fitters and CNC/Manual Machinists

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc. has immediate openings for multiple positions.

Welders and Fitters:

Require two years of welding or fitting experience, including familiarity of flux core welding.

Fitters supply their own tools but welders are supplied everything but their hood.

CNC & Manual Machinists:

Operating Large Boring Mill, Vertical & Horizontal Mill, Small Mill, and Lathe

Shop Maintenance, Machine Assembler, and Laborer positions are also available.

All are full-time permanent positions, available for all shifts. Job Shop with excellent pay and benefits.

Apply by emailing a resume to sales@extrememachine.net or in person at:

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

2340 Quality Lane

West Middlesex, PA 16159

Mobile Home Service Person

Commodore Homes of PA

Commodore Homes of PA Is seeking a Mobile Home Service Person.

This position requires a “jack-of-all-trades”. Siding, roofing, flooring, linoleum, carpet, plumbing, door and window installation and some electrical.

If you have related experience, we would like to talk to you!

We will pay for great work!

Overtime – no problem!

Fully stocked Service Van – Provided!

Meal allowance!

Paid to travel!

Paid Holidays and Vacation!

Email rbraun@commodorehomes.com for a confidential interview.

Or call 814-226-9210 and ask for Rick in Customer Service.

Commodore Homes is an EOE. Details of wages and benefits to be discussed with successful applicant.

Financial Assistant

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center is looking to hire a Financial Assistant.

Financial Assistant Position:

Associates Degree in Accounting or related field required. Position is Part-Time to start (30-35 hours/week) with the opportunity after a 90-day probationary period to earn a Full-Time Position upon review.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to: basic accounting (expenses and bill management), QuickBooks data entry, Microsoft Office applications use, Google Suite and Adobe software use, and Insurance/Benefit coordination. Experience with the aforementioned responsibilities preferred.

Submit Cover Letter and Resume at https://keystonesmiles.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=94

CDFC Coordinator

Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission

There is a Clarion Drug Free Coalition Coordinator position now open at Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission.

Full time position

Salary $41,378

This position is the Community Coordinator for the Drug Free Communities Grant (DFCC) in Clarion County.

Responsibilities include:

Assisting Project Director in coordination and facilitation of the DFCC

Providing staff support to the Project Director as well as the DFC Coalition and Project committees

Providing prevention services through community events and meetings

Coordinating meetings and activities with local school clubs

Organizing substance abuse prevention activities with youth and adults

Organizing local prescription drug take back events

Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm

Evening and weekend work is required based on scheduled events

Some travel is involved, which can be daily or possible overnight depending on scheduled trainings and events.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Education or Human Services along with one year of prevention work.

Applicant must have community engagement skills, ability to work independently, organized, event planning, and public speaking capabilities.

Benefits include:

Medical

Vision

Dental

401k

PTO

Health Savings Account

(waiting period may apply)

To apply, please send a resume with three references to jnorthey@aicdac.org.

Full-Time Licensed Practical Nurse

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc.

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is looking to hire a full-time Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN).

The LPN best fit for this position is well-organized and has relevant clinical experience, who desires a more flexible schedule with focused patient interaction.

Requirements:

Licensed as an LPN in Pennsylvania

Minimum of 5 years clinical/acute care experience

Daylight hours; Monday- Friday 8:00AM-4:00PM with rotating weekend and holiday work

Benefits of Full-Time Employment:

Health, Dental, and Vision Insurance

Supplemental Insurance

Paid Time Off

And more!

Come join in a rewarding environment with flexible hours and a family oriented work setting!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214. Applications and resumes can also be submitted via email to hrinfo@cfvna.org. For additional information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400 EOE.

Storeroom Attendant

Webco Industries

Webco Industries is now looking to hire a Storeroom Attendant at their Oil City, PA location.

They believe that successful companies are more about people than products and that a company’s human assets are its most important resource. That is why many employees have invested their careers in Webco. Perhaps the biggest benefit for those who join their team are the frequent opportunities to learn new skills and improve on current expertise through focused education and training. Upward mobility and promotion from within has always been an important tenant of Webco’s success. By continuously investing in its employees over many years, Webco has built a culture of excellence that delivers value to everyone who the company touches.

Webco’s benefit package includes: health; dental; vision; cancer; short-term disability; long-term disability; employee, spouse, and child life insurance; employee assistance program; 401(k) plan; educational reimbursement; paid holidays and vacation; training and development opportunities and profit sharing.

Performs regular (daily) assignments, individual project assignments and participates in maintaining storerooms, basic purchase order processes and inventory control procedures.

Analyzes and evaluates new products, costing, and supplies.

Takes and maintains inventories of supplies, filling supply orders when needed.

Delivers supplies and checks invoices and packing slips against physical inventory.

Maintains accurate records.

Calls vendors to place orders as needed.

Works and communicates with internal customers to meet their needs in a courteous and professional manner.

Packages and crates outgoing orders and mail to minimize damage/loss through UPS,Fed-X or Postal services.

Conducts regular physical inventories and cycle counts.

Enters data into SAP system for accurate inventory counts and control processes.

Assists with the receiving and inspecting of supplies and other merchandise – not items that require engineering/drawing approval.

Operates computer keyboard, telephone and other office equipment as required in the performance of duties.

Lifts cartons and packages up to 50 pounds infrequently.

Recommends and initiates projects that will improve the way we do business with our vendors and inside customers.

Answers incoming phone lines (hours very by facility). Assist in incoming traffic when HR is not available for potential applicants and/or uniform tracking (varies by facility).

Monitors the facility gate controls and the security camera /recording machine on a 24-hour basis. (Additional duties required by facilities – example tape exchange)

Using company vehicles, drives back and forth from facility to facility for transferring items as well as driving to vendors for pick up or drop off of supplies/equipment. (varies by facility)

Works with HR to ensure employee purchases are accounted for properly.

Qualifications

High school diploma or GED. Previous experience in shipping/receiving/storeroom helpful.

Excellent verbal communication skills.

Previous experience or working knowledge in inventory and receiving a plus.

Superior skills in MS Office, and SAP.

Highly motivated individual with the desire to succeed through self-discipline and personal initiative. Must be proactive, personable, flexible, and eager to enhance knowledge and skills.

Must have ability to think and communicate ideas logically.

Ability to apply mathematical concepts to inventory and cost reduction projects.

Committed to high standards of integrity, including respect and value for individual team member’s talents, skills, and individual qualities.

Must be able to work independently, as well as in team environment.

Please apply at webcotube.com

Assembly and Fabrication

Beverage Air

Beverage Air is hiring for immediate needs in Brookville!

Beverage Air is seeking great minds and enthusiastic employees to work in Assembly, day shift only, and Fabrication, both day and night shifts.

Awesome benefits package and starting pay rates of $11.08 to $13.10, depending on position. After the 90-day probationary period, regular pay increases, holiday and vacation pay, 401k savings plan, and more. There are many opportunities for advancement!

Applications are being accepted both on the website and at their site in Brookville.

https://beverage-air.com/application/

Controls Technician

Webco Industries

Webco Industries is now looking to hire a Controls Technician at their Oil City, PA location.

They believe that successful companies are more about people than products and that a company’s human assets are its most important resource. That is why many employees have invested their careers in Webco. Perhaps the biggest benefit for those who join their team are the frequent opportunities to learn new skills and improve on current expertise through focused education and training. Upward mobility and promotion from within has always been an important tenant of Webco’s success. By continuously investing in its employees over many years, Webco has built a culture of excellence that delivers value to everyone who the company touches.

Webco’s benefit package includes: health; dental; vision; cancer; short-term disability; long-term disability; employee, spouse, and child life insurance; employee assistance program; 401(k) plan; educational reimbursement; paid holidays and vacation; training and development opportunities and profit sharing.

The qualified individual will perform new installations, programing, and upgrades to equipment used in the manufacturing of carbon tubing and other equipment used in the process. This position will be required to assist maintenance technicians with troubleshooting and provide on-call coverage on a rotating basis when necessary. Work performed includes automation, electrical, programmable logic control, mechanical, hydraulic, pneumatic, and welding operations associated with the installation and repair of all types of equipment, machinery, overhead cranes, heating & air conditioning, plumbing, air compressors, pumps, conveyors, and motors.

Required to inspect, move, and install new or existing equipment or machinery.

Works on major projects such as complete equipment and machinery rebuilds, design alterations or modification of existing equipment or machinery.

Communicates with production operators to obtain information on nature of equipment failure in order to trouble shoot problems, and examine machinery or mechanical equipment to identify reason for malfunction.

Communicates with production on changes to be made to develop proper functionality of the operator interface on the equipment.

Utilizes electrical meters to identify voltages, wires, and while troubleshooting.

Utilizes hand tools to access, install, or remove components to modify equipment.

Lays out, assembles, installs, tests, repairs and adjusts electrical fixtures, apparatus, equipment, machinery, and wiring. Examples of equipment include, but are not limited to, motors, welding equipment, lighting fixtures, circuit breakers, transformers, programmable logic controls.

Installs, repairs, and calibrates electrical and electronic recording devices, and regulating control instruments.

Measures, cuts, threads, bends and installs electrical conduit. Pulls wiring through conduit. Splices wires. Connects wiring to fixtures and power equipment. Installs grounding leads. Installs and monitors performance of installed electrical equipment for hazards, adjustments or replacement.

Control Technician will work closely with the Maintenance Department when installing, reconfiguring, or removing equipment or machinery.

Responsible for the development of initial training on new programing, operator interface, or machine operation to the maintenance department and production SBMs.

May be required to “fill-in” for other positions when there is a need.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Must be self-motivated to take initiative after receiving assignments.

Knowledge, skills and abilities: Ability to deal with stress and get along with co-workers and supervisors. Ability to read and speak English is preferred. Mathematical skills equivalent to high school level required. Must be able to communicate effectively with supervisors and co-workers. regular attendance at work and punctuality are essential job functions.

Education: High school education or equivalent is required, Associates degree is preferred.

Experience: Previous experience in Maintenance Technician or Control Technician type work in a manufacturing facility preferred.

Skills: Must be proficient with basic computer skills and able to work with a variety of programing languages including ladder logic, structured text, and function block.

Please apply at webcotube.com

The YMCA is hiring a part-time person to fill the position of Snow Maintenance – Grounds. Hours will not exceed 28 per week, but will vary depending on weather conditions.

Responsible for clearing of snow from parking lot and areas around building, sidewalks, salting of the parking areas and sidewalks. Informing supervisor on when supplies are low. Maintaining salt truck, being responsible for all equipment associated with performing the job. Preparing exteriors of the facility to serve its membership.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Care for equipment is a priority. Make sure shed is locked up when done with work. Plowing of parking lots and sidewalks – spreading salt. Operating a snow blower. Shoveling snow, clearing parking lots. Operating hand-push salt spreader as well. Any other duties related to preparing the YMCA exteriors to serve the public during the winter months. Must be available early mornings before 5 am, and on-call as needed to plow during mid-morning, afternoons & evenings as necessitated by snow fall/ice accumulation. Also available weekends to plow & clear sidewalks. Carrying and loading 50-lb salt bags. Must be able to pay attention to weather reports, predict when heavy snow & ice will hit – and make good judgements about when to clear the parking lots. Other duties assigned by supervisor.

KNOWLEDGE, QUALIFICATIONS & SKILLS REQUIRED:

Previous experience using a truck for snow plowing properties or personal use. Ability to quickly learn how to operate snow plow truck, salt spreader, & operate manual transmission. Knowledge of how to hook up a plow/salt-spreader to a truck. Engage/disengage. Physical skills, ability to operate a salt spreader, walk-behind, shovel snow, etc. High School Diploma. Exterior (outdoors) work experience is a plus. Basic automotive knowledge is desired. Driver’s License.

Applications will be accepted through December 16. Printable applications are available online at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources. Apply in-person or to Henry Sherman, Property Manager at maintenance@clarionymca.net.

