7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Wednesday, January 20, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Snow showers likely, mainly before 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 28. West wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph.

Thursday Night – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. West wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31.


