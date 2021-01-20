AAA: Gas Prices Jump in Western Pennsylvania This Week

The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is 10 cents higher this week at $2.708 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $2.708

Average price during the week of January 11, 2021: $2.605

Average price during the week of January 21, 2020: $2.838

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.750 Altoona

$2.759 Beaver

$2.802 Bradford

$2.795 Brookville

$2.678 Butler

$2.721 Clarion

$2.670 DuBois

$2.756 Erie

$2.635 Greensburg

$2.762 Indiana

$2.644 Jeannette

$2.705 Kittanning

$2.574 Latrobe

$2.783 Meadville

$2.711 Mercer

$2.508 New Castle

$2.720 New Kensington

$2.799 Oil City

$2.678 Pittsburgh

$2.679 Sharon

$2.759 Uniontown

$2.798 Warren

$2.587 Washington

Trend Analysis:

Since the beginning of the year, the national gas price average has increased by 13 cents. Today’s average is $2.38. That is a nickel more than last week. However, still cheaper year-over-year by 17 cents.

The last time the nation saw a substantial January pump price increase was in 2009. That year, the national gas price average jumped 23 cents inside of the first 3 weeks of the year. At that time U.S. gasoline demand and supply were lower and crude oil prices had been increasing, similar to today.

Gas prices have been rising this year as crude oil prices continue to increase — last week pricing as high as $53/barrel. The latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports show gasoline demand remains low at 7.5 million b/d, which contributed to a 4.4-million-barrel increase to gasoline supply, for a total of 245 million barrels.

The higher price of crude oil is outweighing sustained low gasoline demand and a built-in inventory. Should these trends continue, motorists can expect to see prices continue to climb through at the least the end of the month.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

