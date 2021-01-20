Cause of Death Released for Former Warren County Resident, Instagram Star

HOUSTON, Texas (EYT) – The death of a former Warren County woman and Instagram star has been ruled a homicide after the cause of death was determined.

Alexis Robinault Sharkey grew up in Warren County but later moved to Texas where she met and married Tom Sharkey and developed a following as a social media influencer.

Sharkey’s body was found in late November 2020 along the side of the road near a Houston interstate, a few miles from her apartment.

According to Click2Houston.com, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences has determined that the cause of Sharkey’s death was strangulation.

The manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

Officials say an autopsy report will be available after law enforcement has concluded their investigation into Sharkey’s death.

Sharkey’s mother, Stacey Robinault, had previously stated in news interviews that she believed foul play was involved in Sharkey’s death.

Ted Williams, a former Washington DC police detective who previously spoke to FOX NEWS about the case also indicated he believed Sharkey was murdered. Williams noted that as a murderer “often” knows their victim, he was focusing his speculation on Sharkey’s husband.

According to ABC13 Houston, Sharkey’s close friends also reported that Sharkey had mentioned fearing for her safety before she died.

However, no one has yet been charged or arrested in connection with Sharkey’s death.

