Clarion Area Wrestling Drops Opening Two Matches

The Clarion Bobcat grapplers were defeated in each of their first two dual meets of the season, falling to Punxsutawney and Eisenhower.

Led by first year head coach Lee Weber, Clarion opened their season on January 14th with a 42-6 loss to Punxsutawney. The Chucks were 4-1 in contested matches, with Ben Skarbek, Grant Miller, Joshua Miller, and Garrett Eddy notching victories for Punxsutawney. Cutter Boggess tallied the lone victory for the Bobcats, who conceded 18 team points to the Chucks due to forfeits.



On January 19, the Bobcats dropped a 56-12 decision to perennial powerhouse Eisenhower. The Bobcats went 2-4 in contested matches, and Clarion’s Cutter Boggess and Joshua Beal each won by fall. Again, forfeits were key in the large score margin, with Eisenhower scoring 36 team points off of forfeits.

Clarion will take to the mat again on January 22, as they travel to face Cranberry.

