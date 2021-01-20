 

Clarion Area Wrestling Drops Opening Two Matches

Wednesday, January 20, 2021 @ 01:01 PM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

District-9-Wrestling-Championships-1024x576-1The Clarion Bobcat grapplers were defeated in each of their first two dual meets of the season, falling to Punxsutawney and Eisenhower.

Led by first year head coach Lee Weber, Clarion opened their season on January 14th with a 42-6 loss to Punxsutawney. The Chucks were 4-1 in contested matches, with Ben Skarbek, Grant Miller, Joshua Miller, and Garrett Eddy notching victories for Punxsutawney. Cutter Boggess tallied the lone victory for the Bobcats, who conceded 18 team points to the Chucks due to forfeits.

lutons_485x75_20160128204935
District 9 wrestling coverage on D9Sports.com is brought to you by Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning.

On January 19, the Bobcats dropped a 56-12 decision to perennial powerhouse Eisenhower. The Bobcats went 2-4 in contested matches, and Clarion’s Cutter Boggess and Joshua Beal each won by fall. Again, forfeits were key in the large score margin, with Eisenhower scoring 36 team points off of forfeits.

Clarion will take to the mat again on January 22, as they travel to face Cranberry.


