Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Blueberry Scones

Wednesday, January 20, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Easy to freeze and prepare within seconds using the microwave!

Ingredients

4 cups all-purpose flour
6 tablespoons sugar

4-1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons cold butter
2 large eggs, room temperature
3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons whole milk, divided
1-1/2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

Directions

-In a bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt; cut in butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. In a bowl, whisk eggs and 3/4 cup milk; add to dry ingredients just until moistened. Turn onto a lightly floured surface; gently knead in the blueberries.

-Divide the dough in half. Pat each portion into an 8-in. circle; cut each into 8 wedges. Place on greased baking sheets. Brush with remaining milk. Bake at 375° for 15-20 minutes or until tops are golden brown.

-Serve warm.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


