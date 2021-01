Clarion Man Charged With Over 30 Counts of Rape, Sexual Assault Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man waived his hearing on Tuesday on 36 sexual assault charges.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 41-year-old Robert Daniel Martin were waived for court on January 19:

– Rape Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1 (seven counts)

– IDSI Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1 (four counts)



– Sexual Assault, Felon 2 (seven counts)– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Forcible Compulsion, Felony 2 (seven counts)– Indecent Assault Forcible Compulsion, Misdemeanor 1 (11 counts)

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Martin is currently free on $25,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from a sexual assault investigation that began in 2019.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, a known victim participated in an interview at the Clarion-based State Police station on May 4, 2019, regarding events that reportedly occurred at Robert Daniel Martin‘s residence in Clarion Township.

In the interview, the victim told police that Martin regularly forced vaginal and anal intercourse on her on a regular basis between 2016 and 2017, when she was 17 years old. Martin also allegedly subjected the victim to other unwanted sexual contact, according to the complaint.

Martin was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 11:53 a.m. on Thursday, October 22.

Court documents indicate Martin was sentenced to one year of probation on May 8, 2019, on a third-degree misdemeanor open lewdness charge related to an incident where he exposed his genitals to a woman in Clarion.

ExploreClarion.com‘s records also indicate Martin was charged with incest and corruption of minors in May 2019. However, updated court documents showing the disposition of that case were not available.

According to District Attorney Drew Welsh, the previously filed charges from that case were withdrawn after the alleged victim came forward with additional information.

“We felt it was best to proceed fresh with additional charges,” Welsh explained.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.