D9 Basketball Round-Up Powered by Eric Shick Insurance: Clarion Girls Win by One

Girls Results

Clarion Area 36, Union 35

The Bobcats pulled out a narrow 36-35 win over Union, giving Clarion their first conference win of the season. Jordan Best led the Bobcats with 13 points, while Erica Selfridge added 11 points, including six in the fourth quarter. Dominika Logue scored 13 points for Union, who led 17-15 at the half. Fantastic third quarter defense was the key to game for Clarion, as they held the Damsels to only four points while the Bobcats scored nine in the stanza.

DuBois 63, Clearfield 27

A dominant team performance powered DuBois over Clearfield 63-27. The opening quarter set the tone for the Beavers as a single field goal from Riley Ryen would be the lone bucket for Clearfield in the first eight minutes. Meanwhile, DuBois would put up 16 points in the first stanza, and added another 17 in the second quarter, while limiting the Lady Bison to just 10 points in the first half.

For DuBois, all but one player on the roster added points to the stat line, with Saige Weible leading all scorers with 13 points, while Olivia Johnson pitched in another 12. Clearfield was paced by Emma Hipps, who finished with eight points, six of them coming from the charity stripe.

Moniteau 55, Venango Catholic 26

A 25-point night from Aslyn Pry pushed Moniteau past Venango Catholic 55-26. The Warriors had three scorers in double figures, as Catherine Kelly and Zoey Hillwig tallied 12 and 10 points respectively. The Warriors also put together a solid defensive performance, holding the Vikings to only 26 points. Lily Homan led Venango Catholic with 15 points.

Redbank Valley 54, A-C Valley 27

Redbank Valley’s strong team performance powered the Bulldogs to a big 54-27 win over A-C Valley. Redbank’s Caylen Rearick led all scorers with 18 points, while Madison Foringer chipped in with 12 points. Mia Sherman led the Falcons with eight points. The Bulldogs had eight players with at least one point, showcasing the squads strong depth. The win is the second of the season for Redbank Valley.

Keystone 50, C-L 30

Emily Lauer scored 17 of her game-high 25 points in the second half to help Keystone break away for a 50-30 victory over Clarion-Limestone on Tuesday evening in Strattanville. Lauer scored eight points in the first half as Keystone led 22-14 at the break. Jozee Weaver added nine points while Natalie Bowser added eight points to go along with 13 rebounds and five blocked shots. Kendall Dunn paced C-L with nine points while Frances Milliron added seven. Anna Kennemuth and Maddy Wenner each scored four with Wenner grabbing seven rebounds.

