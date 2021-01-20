Daniel E. Hornberger, 66, of New Bethlehem and formerly of Limestone, passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Medical Center in Erie due to complications from COVID-19.

Dan was born June 20, 1954, to the late Bernard “Pete” and Martha (Whitmore) Hornberger of Tidal, PA.

He was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School. He held various positions over the years, mainly helping others until his retirement last year.

Dan enjoyed spending time family and friends. One of his biggest joys was helping his nephew and great nephew with their pulling trucks. He also enjoyed his buggy rides with his fiancee’, Jennifer and their furbabies, Sheba and Neena. He loved his AC/DC and hard rock bands.

He was known as Poppy Dan to his grandkids, Emmet Scott and Allayla Lynn who will miss him dearly.

His memory will forever be cherished by his loving fiancee’, Jennifer L. Wyant; his children, Rachael, Rebecca, and Christopher, along with his bonus children, Alana, Lauren, and Scott and their children, Allayla and Emmett, and Mr. and Mrs. Ben Coultes and their children. He is also survived by a brother, Fredrick Hornberger; sisters, Carole Maney and Kathy Yori and their families; special nephews, Lewis Hornberger, Jeff and Gwen Johnston, Todd and Belinda Johnston, Greg Johnston, and their extended families. He held a special place in his heart for best friends, Barry and Heidi Campbell.

Dan was also preceded in death by an infant sibling; a brother, Dick Hornberger; a sister, Pat Johnston; a nephew, Doug Johnston; a niece, Amy Johnston Hiles; and his former fiancee’, Melinda Coultes.

Viewing will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021, at the Oakland Church of God in Distant, from 10 am to 12 noon with the funeral service following at 12 noon with Pastor Jimmy Swogger officiating. A Masonic service will be held at 11:30 am prior to the funeral service. Interment will be in the Tidal Union Cemetery.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn in handling the arrangements.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alcorn Funeral Home at PO Box 244 Hawthorn, PA, 16230 to help defray funeral costs.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.