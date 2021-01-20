Edwin D. Perry, 91, of Oil City, passed away on January 19, 2021, while residing at Oakwood Heights Memory Care Unit in Oil City, PA.

Born October 17, 1929, in Fertigs, PA, and was the son of Ora B. Perry and June Schwab Perry.

Mr. Perry was married to the former Mona Sanner on April 10, 1954. Mrs. Perry passed away on June 12, 2008.

Mr. Perry was a 1946 graduate of Cranberry High School and attended Welsh Business College. He served two years in the U.S. Army with six months in Korea, 45th Signal Co., 45th Infantry Division. He worked for J & L Steel and for the National Fuel Gas Company, retiring in 1985.

He was an active member of the Eagles Club and VFW Club and bowled for many years for the Oil City Merchant Duckpin League at the K of C. During his lifetime he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, gardening, and traveling to Hawaii.

Mr. Perry is survived by a daughter, Sheri L. Perry of Waipahu, Hawaii. Along with granddaughter, Allison Taira, her husband, Matthew Taira and four great grandchildren, Alexys, Mattison, Milla and Mataio all of Waipahu, Hawaii.

Mr. Perry is survived by brother, Darrell Perry and wife Kay, of LaPlata, MD and brother, Jack Perry and wife Amy of Gunnison, CO. Sister-in-law Norma Perry of Franklin, PA, and sister-in-law, Nancy Jean Kline of Arcadia, CA, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death was a sister, Shirley Perry Rogers and a brother, Leonard “Toots” Perry. Also, brother-in law and sisters-in-law, Lloyd and Marge Sanner and Shirley and George Chenault.

A special thank you to his loving family, family friends, caregiver, neighbors, Oakwood Heights Senior Care Home, and his club buddies who always were looking after Papa Ed for us.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Morrison Funeral Home assisted with arrangements and interment will be in the Perry Cemetery at Fertigs, PA, at a later date.

The family suggests memorials be made to, Venango County Humane Society, Seneca, PA, Oakwood Heights Care Home, Oil City, PA, or to a memorial of choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

