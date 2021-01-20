Local Woman Receives Wedding Dress as Appreciation for Being a Frontline Worker

EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – For many, the last year has been full of trials and tribulations; for one local frontline worker, the last week has been full of joy and kindness.

Tiffany Anderson, an Emlenton resident, is a visiting nurse with Concordia who gives her all to ensure happiness and comfort in her patients during the good times and bad.

She has faced the COVID-19 Pandemic head-on, with a positive attitude for herself and her patients.

“The hardest part is seeing people suffer and struggle to recover from COVID; not only watching them struggle with COVID, but struggle with depression from not being able to see their loved ones and socialize,” Tiffany added.

To bring some light during the pandemic, Tiffany’s now fiancé, Rick Gorman, proposed to her.

Finally able to get a day off to go wedding dress shopping, Tiffany found herself at One Enchanted Evening in Zelienople with her mother, Barb, and her mother-in-law, Marci.

During her dress shopping experience, Tiffany’s associate, Amanda, engaged in conversation and talked about Tiffany working as a nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After trying on about 7 to 8 dresses, I fell in love with the last one I tried on, and after I told her that was the dress I wanted, she told me that they were giving it to me for free as appreciation for being a front line worker,” Tiffany said.

“It was a $2,000 dress, and they were completely giving it away for free…They showed their appreciation by not only giving me a free wedding dress, but they are also giving away 100 FREE wedding dresses to frontline workers. It’s just so amazing.”

Tiffany said she stood there in shock and disbelief while Barb and Marci broke out in joyful tears. Amanda, her associate, was happy to be a part of Tiffany’s shopping experience, and Tiffany was just as happy to have her.

“The lady [Amanda] helping me try on dresses was so nice to me and helped me pick out the dresses.” Tiffany added, “The whole experience at One Enchanted Evening was wonderful.”

Tiffany wanted to add one last thing: “Working with COVID patients is stressful, and I couldn’t do it without my wonderful support system. I am beyond thankful for Rick, my family, and for everyone I work with at Concordia.”

Tiffany resides in Emlenton with her fiancé, Rick, her step-daughter, Alissa, and her two German Shepherds.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.