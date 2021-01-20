Featured Local Job: Automotive Painter/ Auto Body Technician

Gatesman Auto Body is looking for a hard-working, meticulous employee who cares about turning out the highest quality repairs possible.

Experience is required.

Pay based on experience and skill level

Benefits available

Weekends off

Paid holidays

Gatesman Auto Body has been a family owned and operated body shop for over 60 years. They look forward to hearing from you.

Apply online at www.gatesmanautobody.com

or…

Stop in or call Gatesman Auto Body at 814-226-9468.

28177 Route 66, Lucinda, PA 16235, info@gatesmanautobody.com

