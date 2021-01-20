Featured Local Job: Road Maintenance Person

Wanted: Monroe Township is looking for a Full-time Road Maintenance person.

Competitive wage and benefits.

CDL and ability to operate road equipment required.

Please send or present resume and qualifications to:

Monroe Township Office

17956 Route 68

Sligo, PA 16255

Monroe Township is an equal opportunity employer.

