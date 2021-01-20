Former Rimersburg Business Owner Carmen Salvo Passes Away at 90

Carmen C. Salvo, 90, of Shippenville, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center after a period of declining health.

He was born on Jan. 22, 1930, in Buffalo, NY, to Joseph and Jennie (Petruzzella) Salvo.

Carmen carried on the family business, Salvo’s Market in Rimersburg, for many years and according to Carmen they sold over a million bushels of peaches. He also had owned and managed Shop N’ Save in New Bethlehem with his brother, Angelo. For 39 years, Carmen drove Bus #12 for Union School District. He was on the Rimersburg Cemetery Board and was caretaker of the Rimersburg Mausoleum for many years. He also served his community as a Notary. Carmen enjoyed growing tomatoes in his garden, shopping, and following the stock market. He loved serving his authentic spaghetti sauce and meatballs for the annual St. Richard’s spaghetti dinner fundraiser. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and attending family gatherings.

His memory will be cherished by his loving wife of 66 years, Theresa M. (Sita) Salvo; son, Joseph Salvo and wife, Susan of Youngstown, OH; daughters, Jeanie Grant of Sligo, Carol Reed and husband, David, of Kent, OH, and Tricia Phillips and husband, Michael, of Shippenville; ten grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Carmen was preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers, Charles Salvo, Joseph Salvo, Samuel Salvo, Pete Salvo, Richard Salvo, Angelo Salvo, and Victor Salvo; and three sisters, Grace Kukla, Josephine Mortimer, and Lucille Shively; son-in-law, Jim Grant; and his beloved dog, Dolly.

Funeral services will be privately held. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for their kindness and care they gave to Carmen.

Interment will be in the Rimersburg Mausoleum.

Bauer Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made in Carmen’s honor to the Rimersburg Community Mausoleum, 2197 Shamrock Dr., Sligo, PA, 16255.

