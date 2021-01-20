 

Jerry N. Songer, Sr.

Wednesday, January 20, 2021 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

139786466_408086593814176_5562093384884525075_n (1)Jerry N. Songer, Sr., 82, of New Bethlehem passed away Monday morning, January 18, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital.

Born on August 10, 1938, in Fairmount City, he was the son of the late Ralph Leroy and Grace S. (Reed) Songer. He was married to Shirley V. (Craig). She survives.

Mr. Songer proudly served his country in the United States Army. Jerry worked as a welder for Ti-Brook in Brookville.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley, of New Bethlehem; two children, Craig LeRoy Songer, and Linda Leigh Lewis, both of Clarion; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a brother, Larry Songer and his wife, Doris, of Greensburg.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jerry N. Songer, Jr.; a daughter, Sharon Rae Songer; two brothers, Martin A. “Butch” Songer, and DeWayne Reed; a sister, Charlotte E. Orf; and a grandson, Matthew Benjamin Songer.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


