Lauer Scores 25 to Lead Keystone Past Clarion-Limestone

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – Emily Lauer scored 17 of her game-high 25 points in the second half to help Keystone break away for a 50-30 victory over Clarion-Limestone on Tuesday evening in Strattanville.

(PHOTO: Emily Lauer. Courtesy Diane McMunn.)

Lauer scored eight points in the first half as Keystone led 22-14 at the break.

“She’s a senior and she’s a really good player,” said C-L head coach Gus Simpson. “We left her way too open on too many of those shots. We talked about knowing where she’s at on the floor and to stay on her. It was a communication issue on the floor at times and that’s something we’ll continue to work on.”

Jozee Weaver added nine points while Natalie Bowser added eight points to go along with 13 rebounds and five blocked shots.

Kendall Dunn paced C-L with nine points while Frances Milliron added seven. Anna Kennemuth and Maddy Wenner each scored four with Wenner grabbing seven rebounds.

“I’m proud of our girls,” said Simpson. “It’s nice to see the girls contributing. We lost Janelle (Pezzuti) in that Karns City game so you wonder who is going to be the next person up. We’re getting it by committee at this point. We reeled for a bit as that happened in the middle of that game then we had a short practice and a trip to Moniteau which is tough. We’ve had a couple practices here and gathered our composure a bit. They played hard tonight.”

Keystone jumped to a 6-2 lead with 3:51 to play in the opening quarter. A 6-0 run by C-L (0-3) gave the Lady Lions an 8-6 lead which would be their only lead of the contest at the 2:04 mark. A Maddie Dunlap three-pointer gave Keystone a 9-8 lead after one.

Keystone still led by one at 13-12 with 4:47 to play in the first half before the Lady Panthers closed the quarter on a 9-2 run to take the 22-14 halftime lead.

A 13-5 third quarter advantage pushed the Lady Panthers lead to 16 at 35-19 after three.

A 7-0 run by C-L trimmed the lead to 11 at 37-26. Keystone responded with a 10-0 run to push the lead to 46-26 with 2:46 remaining. Each team scored four points the rest of the way to set the final score.

C-L won the junior varsity contest 52-18 as Lexi Coull and Alex Leadbetter each scored 12 points while Alyssa Wiant added 10 for the Lady Lions.

Emma Gruber led Keystone with five.

KEYSTONE (50)

Gruber 0 0-0 0, Lauer 10 2-3 25, Traister 0 0-0 0, Young 0 0-0 0, Dunlap 1 0-0 2, Mays 0 0-0 0, Hurrelbrink 1 4-6 6, Weaver 3 2-3 9, Vickers 0 0-0 0, Bowser 4 0-0 8. Totals: 19 8-12 50.

CLARION-LIMESTONE (30)

Kennemuth 2 0-0 4, Wenner 2 0-0 4, Simpson 1 0-0 3, Milliron 3 1-2 7, Dunn 2 5-6 7, Leadbetter 0 0-0 0, Coull 1 1-2 3, Wiant 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 7-10 30.

Score by Quarters

Keystone 9 13 13 14 — 50

Clarion-Limestone 8 6 5 11 — 30

3-point goals — Keystone 4 (Lauer 3, Weaver), Clarion-Limestone (Simpson).

