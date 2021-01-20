Police Investigating Child Endangerment in Timblin Borough

TIMBLIN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police are currently investigating a report of child endangerment in Timblin Borough.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, an incident of endangering the welfare of a child was reported on January 4.

The incident, which involved a 13-year-old female victim from Brockport, reportedly occurred at a location on South State Street in Timblin Borough, Jefferson County.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Punxsutawney released the above report on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

