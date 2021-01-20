Emergency Crews Respond to Early Morning Rollover Crash in Limestone Township

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash in Limestone Township early Wednesday morning.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, a one-vehicle rollover crash, which occurred in the area of 11587 State Route 66 in Limestone Township, was called in around 6:35 a.m.

Limestone Township Fire Department, Clarion-based State Police, and Clarion Hospital Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

No additional details are available at this time.

The scene was cleared around 7:14 a.m.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

