Robert William Johns, 79, a resident of 160 Meadville Pike, Franklin died peacefully at 4 AM Monday, January 18, 2021, in The Golden Living Center at Shippenville, following complications of COVID-19.

He was born December 27, 1941, in Worthington, a beloved son of the late: Melvin and Carrie Burch Johns.

For many years, Robert had worked at Franklin Industries as a laborer, working his way to foreman. He was presently still working daily until he was stricken with the COVID-19 virus.

He was a founder of The Franklin Oil Region Credit Union, and was seated as a charter member of its Board of Directors at the time of his death.

He was a member of The Fox Street Church of God.

For many years he, and his wife, babysat many area children whom they thought of as family, and grew to love them as their own grandchildren. Robert was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan! He also enjoyed fishing; and sharing quality time with his family, most especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren who were his pride and joy. Robert especially looked forward to his Sunday breakfasts with his grandson, Tyler. He will be deeply missed by all those who loved him!

He was married July 2, 1966, to the former Judy Crisman, who survives.

In addition to his beloved wife of 54 years, he is survived by his children: Rhonda Rugh and her husband Harlan “Butch” Rugh, Jr.; and Michael Johns and his wife, Ronda, all of Franklin; in addition to his grandchildren: Amber and husband, Robert; Kayla and husband, Matthew; Courtney; and Tyler and his fiancé, Kylynn; in addition to great grandchildren: Cayden; Draya; Ezarae; Kinsley; and Hudson.

He is also survived by a half-sister, Connie Graham and her husband, Rick of Franklin; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Melvin Johns; and by his sister, Emmaline Crissman.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Private funeral services are being planned, and will be announced at a later time by his family due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in his name to either: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; The Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA, 16505; or to The Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA, 16346.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

