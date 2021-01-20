SPONSORED: FL Crooks & Co.’s Inventory Reduction Sale Is Now On!
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Remember that Sonny & Cher hit song from the 60’s: The Beat Goes On? Well, the beat is going on at FL Crooks & Co. with their Inventory Reduction Sale.
Come on over to 539 Main Street in Clarion and check out the great deals.
We have finished our annual inventory survey, and now it’s time to reduce the store level of clothing, shoes, and accessories in preparation for eventual new spring arrivals.
Meander through the Men’s side of the store, and you will discover a huge assortment of winter coats and outerwear at 30% off. Everyone’s favorite sportswear line The North Face is now 30% off as well. And that great British line of quality clothing, Barbour, is 30% off.
A rounder of sportswear that is 50 to 75% off will catch your eye. It is loaded with great buys from Bugatti, Spyder, Thomas Dean, Prana, Danini, Volcom, Fox Fire, and DHG (Dutch Harbor Gear).
Mizzen & Main long sleeve and short sleeve shirts are marked 25% off.
A table to entice is filled with beautiful Tommy Bahama sweaters and pullovers and Forsythe shirts at 50% off. Gorgeous Gimo’s leather coats are now 50% off.
Wander through the Women’s portion of FL Crooks & Co. for gorgeous Mauritius leather coats priced at 30% off. Barbour clothing is 30% off as is Prana and The North Face sportswear. Gimo’s leather coats are now 50% off.
Sweaters to keep you warm and cozy through the winter months are being offered at 50% off from Tribal, French Kyss, and Habitat.
The accessories table of Elle and Brighton jewelry at 50% is not to be missed.
There are Brighton and Katie Loxton purses there also.
Check out the great luggage at 50% off.
Yes, it’s that time of the year. The beat goes on. Now is the time to take advantage of some amazing deals.
FL Crooks & Co. is offering beautiful clothing at the best prices.
To keep you safe, Covid-19 safety protocol is being observed with social distancing and masks. We are open Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. We are closed on Sundays (and January & February Mondays). We look forward to seeing you!
Warm regards,
Lydia Crooks
