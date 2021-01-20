State Police Investigating Theft of Boat in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are currently investigating a theft of a boat in Clarion Township.

Police say the boat was reported to have been stolen from a location on U.S. 322 in Clarion Township sometime between September 1, 2020, and November 17, 2020.

According to the information posted to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, the boat is a 12’ aluminum Sea King boat with a single axle gray trailer.

The boat’s registration is PA 9403KK and the trailer’s registration is PA XGA5307, VIN 4KFBS0414VG102649.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710. or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

The above information was released on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

