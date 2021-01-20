State Police Seeking Information on Suspicious Incident Reported in Beaver Township

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are seeking information on a suspicious incident reported in Beaver Township that occurred earlier this month.

Around 1:10 p.m. on January 9, PSP Clarion responded to the area of Canoe Ripple Road, Exit 53 off Interstate 80 East, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say it was reported that a tall, middle-aged white male without a shirt on was seen carrying an adult female, who appeared to be limp, over his shoulder in the area of the gravel pull-off. There was also a vehicle, described as a small navy blue car, with an open bed and a middle-aged white male in the driver’s seat.

According to police, the witness reported driving by a second time and seeing the first male standing near the driver’s side of the vehicle, talking to the driver, without the female. The male then got into the passenger side of the vehicle, and the vehicle proceeded onto Interstate 80 eastbound around 1:00 p.m.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

