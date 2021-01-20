 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Teen Loses Control of Vehicle, Slams into Embankment Along Route 338

Wednesday, January 20, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a teen driver lost control of his vehicle and slammed into an embankment along State Route 338 late last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 8:34 p.m. on January 15, on State Route 338 just north of Hockman Road, in Ashland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 18-year-old Alan H. Sterner, of Knox, was operating a 2004 Toyota Solara, traveling south on State Route 338 when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and came to rest just south of the point of impact.

Sterner was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was cited for a speed violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.