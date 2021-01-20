Teen Loses Control of Vehicle, Slams into Embankment Along Route 338

ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a teen driver lost control of his vehicle and slammed into an embankment along State Route 338 late last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 8:34 p.m. on January 15, on State Route 338 just north of Hockman Road, in Ashland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 18-year-old Alan H. Sterner, of Knox, was operating a 2004 Toyota Solara, traveling south on State Route 338 when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and came to rest just south of the point of impact.

Sterner was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was cited for a speed violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

