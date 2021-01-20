Tracey J. Feely, 46, of Titusville passed away at her home on Monday January 18, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by her family.

She was born in Franklin on February 1, 1974, and was the daughter of Larry D. Rice Sr. and Judy Winger Rice.

Tracey graduated from the Oil City High School in 1992 and she went onto take several college courses.

She married Patrick Feely in 2013 and he survives.

Tracey was a stay at home mom who enjoyed being with her children.

She enjoyed quilting, crafts, going camping, and family gatherings.

In addition to her mom and husband she was survived by children, Paige Ferry, Darryl Feely, Haley Feely, and Logan Feely.

She is also survived by siblings, Sharon Rice, Billi Jo Frankenberger, and Larry “David” Rice and his wife Ashley, and a Grandmother Roberta Winger; In-laws, Linda and Carl Feely. Also, a special aunt, Diane Watson and several nieces and nephews.

Tracey was preceded in death by her father and grandparents, Clair and Mildred Rice.

There will be no services at this time.

The Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

The family would like any donations in Tracey’s name to be made to the Reinsel Funeral Home, 116 Bissell Ave. Oil City, PA, 16301 to help defray funeral costs.

