A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – Scattered snow showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. West wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Scattered snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

