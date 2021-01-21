Carl D. “Dan” Miller, 82, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021, at Snyder Memorial HCC in Marienville, PA.

Affectionately known as Dan, Daniel, C.D., Dad, Geez, and Pop-pop. He was born on May 25, 1938, in Brookville to the late Ray J. Sr., and Bertha (Shaffer) Miller. He was a graduate of East Forest High School, Marienville, class of 1956. Dan served three years in the US Army 10th Division Infantry, 87th Mountain Regimen, honorably discharged in 1959 with the rank of Spec. 4. He was a life member of VFW Post 1424 in Marienville, PA.

Mr. Miller was employed 35 1/2 years at The US Forest Service, Allegheny National Forest, Marienville, as a Forestry Technician. His job took him to Wisconsin, Vermont, Minnesota, Massachusetts, and West Virginia. He fought forest fires in Washington, Oregon, California, Michigan UP and Virginia.

Dan was born “with a hammer in his hand.” He built many garages, camps, and roofed many houses. He built his family’s home in 1968 with the help of his father. He built many signs for the forest service; some are still around the Allegheny National Forest. Dan was a member of Olive Temple Lodge No. 557, Free and Accepted Masons, Tionesta, PA. He was proud of the time he spent with the youth; the twelve years with the Cub Scout Troop 72, Marienville, and twelve years with the Forest Co. Youth Field Day. Mr. Miller was of the Protestant faith.

On May 1, 1965, he married Karen (Stephens) Miller in Conneaut Lake; she survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Cindy (Rick) Smith of Sykesville; 2 sons, L. Stephen “Steve” (Denise) Miller of Grove City and Charles (Veronica) Miller of Grafton, OH; grandchildren, Joshua and Andrew Miller, Mikaela (Michael) Loy, Lindsey Flynn, Julie and Michael Wolf; a sister, Mary Ann Allinger of Marienville, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Dan was especially fond of our “adopted son,” Mark (Debbie) Guzik and their children.

Besides his parents, Mr. Miller was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Ray J. Jr., and William “Bill” Miller.

A public memorial service and celebration of life with Masonic Services and Military Honors will take place at Chateau d’Argy, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA, 15825, on Sunday, May 23, 2021, beginning at 1pm. You must RSVP by May 9, 2021, by calling Karen at (814) 927 – 8824, leaving a message if your call is not answered. Arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. Interment will take place at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Eldred Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Shriners Hospitals for Children – Erie, https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/erie or to The Salvation Army, https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

