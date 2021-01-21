Clara M. (Smerkar) Carbaugh, 85, of Oil City, was called home to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning, January 19, 2021, in her daughter’s home, with her son and daughter holding her hands. During the past week, Clara received care and support from Asera Care Hospice.

Clara was born March 31, 1935, in Fryburg, PA, to the late Josephine Messina and Ambrose Smerkar Sr.

Clara graduated from Farmington High School in 1953. She moved to Oil City and worked at Raymond’s Dry Cleaners, Cunningham’s Restaurant, Elm Street Diner, and White Swan Laundry.

At White Swan Laundry, Clara worked with Marian Carbaugh and met her son, William, the love of her life. They were married in 1956, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Oil City. William proceeded her in death in 2005, after 49 wonderful years of marriage. Clara was also preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Ann McDaniel; and two brothers, Ambrose Jr, and John Smerkar.

She is survived by her sisters, Helen Anderson and Agnes Reisinger; a brother, Leroy Smerkar; her daughter, Joyce of Oil City, a son, Jerry of York, a special friend, Betty Smith, and several nieces and nephews.

Clara worked for almost 25 years at Grandview Health Care (currently Guardian Rehabilitation) as a cook. She found pleasure in cooking and caring for others. Clara’s famous foods include spaghetti and meatballs, homemade chicken and noodles, and German chocolate cake. During her younger years, Clara liked to crochet, make crafts, and go camping with relatives. She loved the outdoors, pets, planting flowers, and vegetable gardens, playing scrabble, doing puzzles, and collecting angels.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and enjoyed praying and attending mass.

Clara always recognized good in others. She will always be remembered for being compassionate, caring and generous to all, including passing acquaintances and strangers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Clara’s memory to the Venango Humane Society, or to the Oil City Garden Club.

A viewing will be held at Morrison Funeral Home in Oil City, on Thursday, January 21, from 4:30-5:30 pm, immediately followed by mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Oil City at 6:00 pm. Please follow COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and maintaining social distance both at the funeral home and at church.

Interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens, on Friday, January 22, at 10 am.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

