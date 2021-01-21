Clara P. “Punk” Griebel passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, surrounded by her family after suffering with Alzheimer’s disease for nearly fifteen years.

She was born on August 21, 1943, to the late Theodore L. and Clara P. (Ochs) Wolbert. She married Joseph M. Griebel, Jr. on August 10, 1963, at St. Joseph Church in Lucinda, PA, who survives.

In addition to her husband, she is also survived by her children, Richard T. Griebel and his wife Trudy. Angela J. Beightol and her children, Cory, Breanne, and Lacey. Mary P. Gabler, her husband, Robert, and their children, Meghan (Adam), Jessica (Tyler), and Josephine. Alan J. Griebel, his wife, Susie, and their children Ethan and Isaiah. Clara is also survived by her “son by choice” Jorge A. Robelo, his wife, Lucy, and their children Melissa (Federico), Andres (Ana) and Jorge Jr. Five great-grandchildren round out the family Owen and Annie Vincent, Henry Nogel and Julio and Ines Cuadra.

Clara is also survived by her siblings, Theodore (Anita) Wolbert Jr., Samuel (Sharon) Wolbert, Peter (Jeannie) Wolbert, Gilbert (Darlene) Wolbert, Adelaide Fry, Martin (Pamela) Wolbert, Rita (Ben) Porter, and Clifton (Linda) Wolbert. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Gertrude and Pauline.

She was proud to be part of a large family and is also survived by many relatives including numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was a homemaker who worked alongside her husband of 57 years on their dairy farm. She was active in several aspects of her community including a life-long member of St. Joseph Church, a graduate of St. Joseph High School, sacristan of the church, oversaw the altar boys training and scheduling for the church, sang in the church choir, president of the Alter Rosary Society, member of the PTU as well as planned and prepared dinners for the Antler Club Sports Raffle for numerous years. Although she was talented in many areas, her favorite hobbies included quilting, cooking, and baking. She was always eager and willing to help others.

The family would like to recognize and thank the numerous individuals who helped care for her over the years.

Memorial contributions can be made in her honor to the Alzheimer’s Association.

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021, at 11 AM at St. Joseph Church in Lucinda, PA.

Visitation will be held at the church beginning at 10 AM prior to the service. Due to current restrictions related to COVID 19, attendees are required to follow social distancing guidelines and facial covering such as a mask.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

