Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hot Pepper Jelly

You’ll enjoy this fiery jelly spread on crackers with cream cheese!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups white vinegar

1 medium sweet red pepper, cut into wedges



2/3 cup chopped seeded habanero peppers6 cups sugar, divided2 pouches (3 ounces each) liquid fruit pectin1 teaspoon red food coloring, optionalCream cheese and crackers

Directions

-Place vinegar and peppers in a blender; cover and puree. Add 2 cups sugar; blend well. Pour into a Dutch oven.

-Stir in remaining 4 cups sugar; bring to a boil. Strain mixture and return to pan. Bring to a full rolling boil over high heat, stirring constantly.

-Stir in pectin and food coloring if desired. Continue to boil 1 minute, stirring constantly. Remove from the heat; skim off foam.

-Ladle hot mixture into hot sterilized half-pint jars, leaving 1/4-in. headspace. Wipe rims. Center lids on jars; screw on bands until fingertip tight.

-Place jars into canner with simmering water, ensuring that they are completely covered with water. Bring to a boil; process for 5 minutes. Remove jars and cool.

-Serve with cream cheese on crackers.

