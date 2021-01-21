 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hot Pepper Jelly

Thursday, January 21, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

You’ll enjoy this fiery jelly spread on crackers with cream cheese!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups white vinegar
1 medium sweet red pepper, cut into wedges

2/3 cup chopped seeded habanero peppers
6 cups sugar, divided
2 pouches (3 ounces each) liquid fruit pectin
1 teaspoon red food coloring, optional
Cream cheese and crackers

Directions

-Place vinegar and peppers in a blender; cover and puree. Add 2 cups sugar; blend well. Pour into a Dutch oven.

-Stir in remaining 4 cups sugar; bring to a boil. Strain mixture and return to pan. Bring to a full rolling boil over high heat, stirring constantly.

-Stir in pectin and food coloring if desired. Continue to boil 1 minute, stirring constantly. Remove from the heat; skim off foam.

-Ladle hot mixture into hot sterilized half-pint jars, leaving 1/4-in. headspace. Wipe rims. Center lids on jars; screw on bands until fingertip tight.

-Place jars into canner with simmering water, ensuring that they are completely covered with water. Bring to a boil; process for 5 minutes. Remove jars and cool.

-Serve with cream cheese on crackers.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


