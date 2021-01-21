Clarion First Presbyterian Church Food Distribution Set for Today

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food to those in need on Thursday, January 21.

The food distribution will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. or while supplies last.

The church is located at 700 Wood Street in Clarion.

There is no qualification other than the need to receive food.

The food bags will include meat and dairy products, as well as canned goods.

Food distribution will occur every third Thursday of each month, with the next distribution scheduled for February 18.

