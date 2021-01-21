D9 Basketball Round-Up Powered by Eric Shick Insurance: Keystone Tops C-L

Around the League: Jan 20, 2021. Powered by Eric Shick Insurance.

(Photo by Jared Bakaysa)

Missing your team? Email scores and stats to sports@d9sports.com.

Boys Results

Clarion Area 62, Union 28

Clarion Area put four players into double figures in a 62-28 rout of Union. Cal German led the Bobcats with 15 points and came one assist short of a double-double. Beau Verdill and Hunter Craddock each scored 14 for Clarion. Verdill also had eight rebounds in the victory. Christian Simko’s 10 points made him the other Bobcat in double figures.

Eight players scored points for Clarion, including Ezra Brooks, who tallied two points on the night. Caden Rainey led Union with eight points.

Moniteau 61, Venango Catholic 44

Moniteau’s strong second half defense powered the Warriors over Venango Catholic 61-44. The Warrior had a 38-32 lead at the break, but the Warriors outscored the Vikings 12-2 in the third quarter and 23-12 in the second half to take home the victory.

Mason Mershimer had a monster game for Moniteau, scoring 17 points and snagging 13 boards. Kyle Pry also had a double-double for the Warriors, scoring 15 points and adding 10 rebounds. Nathan Kelly and Ryan Jewart each hit double figures for Moniteau. Venango Catholic’s Jake Liederbach led all scorers with 22 points, while also posting 12 rebounds.

Oil City 53, Redbank Valley 47

Robbie VanWormer’s 18 point night helped the Oilers top Redbank Valley 53-47. Despite trailing 33-23 at the half, the Oilers went on a 16-2 third quarter run to seize the lead and hold on for the victory. Isaiah Aeschbacher also had a nice game for Oil City, scoring 10 points. Redbank Valley’s Chris Marshall posted 18 points, and Bryson Bain also reached double figures with 12 points for the Bulldogs.

Keystone 60, C-L 54 (OT)

A big three by Logan Sell coupled with some clutch free throws gave Keystone the overtime edge as they beat C-L 60-54. Colin Say and Bret Wingard carried the load for the Panthers, scoring 19 and 18 points respectively. Wingard also had 14 rebounds. Gavin Hogue had a solid performance for Keystone, adding five points and five assists.

C-L’s top performance came from Tommy Smith, who scored a team-high 18 points. Hayden Callen added 14 points, and Ryan Klingensmith scored 12 for the Lions in the loss.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.