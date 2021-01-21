Dean Lamonte Lewis, 89, of Brookville, PA, passed away at his home during the early morning hours of Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

He was born on February 20, 1931, to the late Paul Carroll and Marie E. (Bundy) Lewis in Oil City, PA. He graduated from Brookville High School with the class of 1949. Dean served active duty with the United States Army during the Korean War from 1952 to 1954. He married Alma Mae Byerly on June 26, 1955, in Ohl, PA; she survives him.

Dean worked as a well tender for National Fuel for thirty-eight years before his retirement on October 1, 1987. He was a member of the Stanton United Methodist Church and the Pine Grove Sportsmen’s Club. Dean was a very active man, having experience in golfing, bowling, and baseball. He even played baseball as a pitcher during his time with the Army in Japan. He enjoyed hunting, going to Grandma’s Kitchen, and a good handshake. Dean loved spending time with his family and will be dearly missed by them.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Steve (Peggy) Lewis of Brookville, and Scott (Missy) Lewis of Brookville; one daughter, Marcy (Larry) Coleman of Brookville; one daughter in law, Becky (Woody) Wolfe of Brookville; one sister, Norma Smith of Warren, PA; five grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in passing by two brothers, Jack Lewis; Tom Lewis; two sisters, Kay Constant and Judy Clever; one son, Craig Lewis; and two infant children.

Services will be held privately by the family and have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA, 15825. Interment will take place at St. John’s (Windy Hill) Cemetery, Rose Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Stanton United Methodist Church, 628 Stanton Rd., Brookville, PA, 15825 or to the Pine Grove Sportsmen’s Club, 1327 Morrison Road, Brookville, PA, 15825. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

