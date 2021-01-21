 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Destination Clarion Downtown Committee Acknowledges Community Members Who Helped Make Christmas Magical

Thursday, January 21, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

IMG_4603CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Destination Clarion Downtown committee has extended a “thank you” to the community members and businesses who made downtown Clarion magical during the Christmas season.

(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Jim Crooks of FL Crooks and Co. told exploreClarion.com, “The response from the community was overwhelming!”

Snowflake

Destination Clarion Downtown is grateful for the following individuals and businesses that purchased the snowflakes:

– Rose Logue
– Margy & George Whitmer
– The Clarion Legion–(2)
– Mathew Wagle–Wells Fargo
– Doug & Amy Dolby
– Pete Bauer
– The Spence’s–in memory of Rodney & Kristine Fink
– Douglas Bills–in memory of sister Michele
– Stone Crest Cabins
– Alan Wein
– Milissa Bauer
– Bridget & Greg Kriebel
– Fred McIlhattan & Amy Klawuhn
– Chris & Sharon Guth
– Sharon & Rich Martin
– Rodger & Beverly Engle & Terry & Phyllis Morrow
– John Bradford Jr.–in care of Diana Weaver
– Suzan & Jeffery Moyers–(2)
– Zacherl Motor Truck Sales

Destination Clarion Downtown committee extends a warm “Thank You to the individuals and businesses that continue to Bless the Community!”

Photo courtesy Clarion River Brewing Company

Photo courtesy Clarion River Brewing Company


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.