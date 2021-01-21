Homer Hudson Peterson, 92 of Meadville, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness.

Born, January 30, 1929, in Hadley, he was the son of Theodore and Genevieve Williams Peterson. He married Alvira Coon on August 11, 1951, and she survives.

He attended Meadville High School. Following high school, he worked at the former Talon of Meadville. In July of 1948, he entered the US Air Force and was discharged in 1952 with a rank of Staff Sgt. While serving in the military he was head of radar with the AACS Division. He was stationed in Texas, Reading PA, California, Alaska, and was discharged from Eglin AFB in Florida.

Returning from his military service, he began working at the Chevrolet Plant in Buffalo, NY, and after moving back to Pennsylvania, he began working at Joy Manufacturing in Franklin as a machinist and inspector for quality control for 35 1/2 years.

Following retirement, he and his wife moved to Tionesta and lived for 22 years at their hunting camp.

Homer was a lifetime member of the Cochranton Grange 2030 and the Pomona Grange, was a life member of the Local IAM 1842, served on the Cochranton Borough Council for 6 years and was a lifetime member of the Cochranton American Legion and Cochranton Fire Department Station #4.

His pastimes were hunting, fishing, and square dancing, however his most cherished moments were shared with his wife of 69 1/2 years and spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Ted Peterson (Chris), Ida Morrison (Robert), Sandra Howick (Albert) and Keith Peterson (Diane). A brother, Paul Peterson (Shirley), 10 grandchildren, 18 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 sisters, Emma Carrara, Audrey Gray, and Mary Gray; 2 son in laws, Larry Waters and Tom Powell; and his daughter, Erba Burlingame.

Friends and family will be received at the DICKSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Cochranton on Friday, January 22, from 11:00am until 1:00pm when the Rev. Russell Hines will conduct a Celebration of Life Service. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Memorials can be made in Homer’s name to Hospice of Crawford County, 766 Liberty St. Meadville, PA, 16335.

Condolences can be shared at www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

