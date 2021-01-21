Knox Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Ninevah Road

SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred on Ninevah Road on Saturday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 9:08 a.m. on Saturday, January 16, on Ninevah Road near Nickleville Road, in Salem Township, Clarion County.

Police say 56-year-old Harry D. Slater, of Knox, was operating a 2007 Saturn Ion, traveling west on Ninevah Road, when he failed to maintain his appropriate lane of travel and left the north side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck an embankment, overturned, continued west, and came back onto Ninevah Road where it came to a final rest facing south.

Slater suffered possible injuries of unknown severity and was transported by Clarion Hospital Ambulance to UPMC Seneca for further evaluation.

He was using a seat belt.

Frye’s Towing also assisted at the scene.

Slater was cited for a speed violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.