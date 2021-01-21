Local Woman Injured in Crash on Route 36

BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Marienville woman was injured in a crash that occurred on State Route 36 early Sunday morning.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 4:52 a.m. on Sunday, January 17, on State Route 36 just north of Wolford Road, in Barnett Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 31-year-old Christina M. Burton Jett, of Marienville, was operating a 2010 Toyota Corolla, traveling too fast for the road conditions while negotiating a left bend in the road when her vehicle began to slide on the icy roadway.

The vehicle then went off the right side of the roadway and into the parking lot of the Sigel Hotel. It slid across the parking lot and struck a dumpster with the passenger side. The dumpster was pushed approximately 40 feet, causing it to overturn.

Burton Jett was extricated from the vehicle by Sigel Volunteer Fire Department.

Jefferson County EMS transported her to Penn Highlands Brookville for suspected minor injuries.

She was using a seat belt.

East Main Service Towing also assisted at the scene.

Burton Jett was cited for a speed violation.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.