Mary Bernice (Williamson) Sample, 75, of Sewickley, passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital.

She was born in New Castle on November 10, 1945, to the late Peter and Emma Bernice (Buxton) Williamson. Beloved wife for 53 1/2 years to Vern Sample of Sewickley and New Bethlehem (Clarion County); loving mother of Collin Sample (AnaLynn), Matthew Sample (Monica) and Lucas Sample (Rebecca); cherished grandmother of Ciera Powers (Mike), Madisyn Lee Sample, Alyssa Roppa (Skylar), the late infant Scarlett Rayne Sample and twins Maxwell and Amelia Sample; proud great grandmother of Jackson Miller, Carson and Nora Roppa; sister of the late Ross Williamson (Freda) and Clarence Williamson (Merry Jane); as well several cherished nieces and nephews.

Mary graduated from Meadville School of Nursing. As a Registered Nurse, she worked at Presbyterian University Hospital, Sewickley Valley Hospital and Allegheny General Hospital.

Mary was a devout servant of God and faithful member of St. Andrews United Presbyterian Church in Sewickley, where she served as a Deacon, Elder, and Sunday School Teacher.

She enjoyed fresh vegetables from her garden, sewing/crocheting, and she was known for cooking some of the best rolls, sweets, spaghetti sauce, and jellies/jams. In addition, she enjoyed playing cards and board games with her family and spending joyous times with her giant circle of close-knit friends. Mary was incredibly grateful to be a kidney transplant recipient over 23 years ago. This enabled her many more treasured moments with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, who she adored and loved to spoil. She was the epitome of strength/positivity in the face of adversity, love, patience, and understanding. She will be dearly missed by many.

Due to Covid-19, a service will be planned in the near future. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in her name to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation PKD Foundation, 1001 East 101st Terrace #220,Kansas City, MO 64131. Arrangements by Copeland’s.

