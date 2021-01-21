Ongoing 911 Outages Reported in Parts of Clarion, Butler, Venango Counties

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 911 outage is continuing to affect several parts of the local area.

According to a representative of Clarion County 911, a 911 outage that was initially reported in the Foxburg and Parker areas, as well as parts of the Emlenton area, is ongoing as of early Thursday morning.

The outage is currently effecting parts of southern Clarion County, southern Venango County, and northern Butler County. Officials in Armstrong County say their system has not been affected.

While the work to remedy the issue is ongoing, there is currently no estimate available on when service will be fully restored.

Anyone experiencing issues in Clarion County can reach 9-1-1 by calling from a cell phone or by dialing 814-226-8772 from a landline phone.

Anyone experiencing an emergency in Butler County is asked to call 724-287-7769.

In Venango County, the number to call is 814-676-4545.

(Stay with EXPLORE for continuous coverage of this story.)

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.