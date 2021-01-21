 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Ongoing 911 Outages Reported in Parts of Clarion, Butler, Venango Counties

Thursday, January 21, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

911CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 911 outage is continuing to affect several parts of the local area.

According to a representative of Clarion County 911, a 911 outage that was initially reported in the Foxburg and Parker areas, as well as parts of the Emlenton area, is ongoing as of early Thursday morning.

The outage is currently effecting parts of southern Clarion County, southern Venango County, and northern Butler County. Officials in Armstrong County say their system has not been affected.

While the work to remedy the issue is ongoing, there is currently no estimate available on when service will be fully restored.

Anyone experiencing issues in Clarion County can reach 9-1-1 by calling from a cell phone or by dialing 814-226-8772 from a landline phone.

Anyone experiencing an emergency in Butler County is asked to call 724-287-7769.

In Venango County, the number to call is 814-676-4545.

(Stay with EXPLORE for continuous coverage of this story.)


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.