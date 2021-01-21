Paul E. “Butch” Albaugh, 63, of Oil City, died Sunday night, January 17, 2021, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab, following a brief illness.

He was born in Oil City on February 1, 1957, to the late Glenn E. and Helen M. (Waters) Albaugh.

Paul graduated in 1976 from Cranberry High School.

He enjoyed playing Bingo, hunting, and working around his house. He enjoyed C.B. Radio and his radio handle was ‘Pepsi Man.’

He was a member of the Cranberry Branch Fellowship Church.

In his earlier years, Butch worked as a custodian at Cranberry High School. He also worked many years alongside his uncle, selling produce at the Franklin Farmer’s Market.

Paul is survived by his siblings: Anna Mae Paden, Dorothy Darlene Kightlinger, Florence S. Peterson, Charles Albaugh, Frank Albaugh, and Bill Albaugh and his wife Joann; his stepmother, Patty Albaugh of Cranberry; and his aunt, Dot Davis and her husband Tony of Oil City. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Helen Albaugh.

A visitation will be held Saturday (Jan. 23rd) from 2 – 4 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home Saturday at 4 p.m. with Pastor Chad Gardner, officiating. Those attending are asked to wear a face mask.

Private interment will be in Heckathorn Cemetery in Seneca.

To express online condolences, please visit www.hilebest.com.

