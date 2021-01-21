Robert Craig Phillips, 63, of Oil City, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 at UPMC Passavant.

He was born April 8, 1957 in Newport Beach, CA, a son of Robert and Leta M. Robbins Phillips.

Craig was a 1975 graduate of Maplewood High School, where he started his career as a wrestler, ultimately becoming a PIAA state place winner. He then attended the University of Pittsburgh, where he earned his varsity wrestling letters at 126 pounds. He was also a United States Wrestling Federation national finalist at Iowa City, Iowa in 1975.

Craig started work as a sports writer and became sports editor at The Meadville Tribune for many years. He subsequently worked as a sports writer at The Oil City Derrick and Franklin News Herald. He additionally was a lead contributor to the PA Wrestling Round Up for 30 years. Also, in 2020, Craig was featured on ESPN radio. He is a member of the PA Wrestling and Softball Writers Halls of Fame. In 1990, Craig received the high honor of being named the National Wrestling Sportswriter of the year.

Craig began his coaching career at Meadville Junior High in 1983 and continued through 1988. His teams were undefeated in dual meets every year but one. He built one of the finest Junior High wrestling programs in the State. In 1988, he began assisting Dick Lumley at Meadville High School through 1992. Craig also started and coached The French Creek Freestyle Wrestling Club based in Meadville that brought in talent from around the State. The club won multiple PA State Freestyle and Greco championships with Craig at the helm. He was also a PA Cadet and Junior Freestyle and Greco-Roman coach. Those PA teams from 1987 until 1992 won multiple national championships and never finished lower than 2nd place.

He spent several years training some of the State’s finest wrestlers and was one of the best motivators of his time. Craig always took time to listen to his wrestlers and taught them just as much about life as about wrestling. Many of his wrestlers would go on to become coaches themselves including every current Meadville coach as well as some of Cochranton’s assistant coaches. His legacy continues as a result. Craig is to be inducted posthumously in 2021 into the PA Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Survivors include his parents, Robert and Leta Phillips of Cambridge Springs; a brother, Edward Todd Phillips (Jan) of Meadville; a sister, Cherie Phillips Melat of Fairfax, VA; and six nieces and nephews, Tyler, Ian, Abby, and Katie Phillips and Perry and Chloe Melat.

A Celebration of Craig’s life will be held at a future date.

The arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert W. Waid Funeral Home, 581 Chestnut St., Meadville where memories and condolences may be shared at www.waidfuneralhome.net.

