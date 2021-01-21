Say What?!: Deer Rescued from Basement of House Under Construction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Conservation agents in Missouri rescued a deer that wandered onto a construction site and became trapped in the basement foundation.

The Missouri Department of Conservation said Cpl. Aaron Post and Cpl. Doug Yeager responded to a Kansas City area neighborhood after a resident spotted a deer trapped in the newly poured basement foundation of a home under construction.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.