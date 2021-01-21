SPONSORED: Deer Creek Winery Releases New Celebration Time Wine!
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery on Wednesday released a new wine to help celebrate all the good things in life!
Deer Creek Wintery released their new Celebration Time wine on Wednesday, January 20.
This wine, created to celebrate all the good things in life, has notes of sweet vanilla to create a flavor reminiscent of your favorite cake.
A smooth, flavorful reminder that there are always good things in life if you look for them, Celebration Time wine is available now at Deer Creek Winery.
Order Online for Pick-up, Curbside Service, or Delivery
Deer Creek Winery makes buying wine easy.
Order wine online and pick up your purchase at Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville, or ask for curbside service… OR – get Deer Creek Wines shipped to your door!
– Four Bottle Minimum Purchase;
– FREE shipping when you order a 12-bottle case; and
– Click here to find your Vinotype.
Click here to visit their online store.
Individuals can also call ahead at 814-354-7392 to place their wine orders to pick up at the Shippenville location!
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.
For updates, visit Deer Creek Winery at Facebook.com/DeerCreekWinery and https://www.deercreekwine.com/.
