SPONSORED: Hemporia of DuBois to Hold Grand Opening at New Location

Thursday, January 21, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Hemporia-2CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Hemporia of DuBois has moved to 801 East Dubois Avenue.

Stop by on Saturday, January 30, 2021, starting at 9:00 a.m. to take advantage of $10.00 off of $50.00 or more. Your purchase will qualify you for an entry into their giveaway!

hemporia-grand-opening-SAFE

They will be offering a FREE cup of coffee with every purchase. Stop in and share in their excitement at the new, 801 East Dubois Avenue, Dubois location!

hemporia bottles

For more information check out the Facebook Event Here.

hempora D8

Coming soon!!!!

HEMPORIA IS VERY excited to announce that both the Dubois and Clarion locations will be putting flavored D8 cartridges on their shelves as early as next week!

Stop in and get yours before they sell out. These things are going to fly off the shelves!

Hemporia Clarion is located at the 800 Center along Main Street in Clarion, Pa.
For more information, visit Hemporia Clarion on Facebook.

Hemporia DuBois is located at the 801 East Dubois Avenue, DuBois, Pa.
For more information, visit Hemporia DuBois on Facebook.

