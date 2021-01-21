 

Tractor-Trailer Slams into Embankment, Overturns on I-80 in Richland Township

Thursday, January 21, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeRICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a tractor-trailer struck an embankment and overturned on Interstate 80 early Wednesday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 6:47 a.m. on Wednesday, January 20, on I080 westbound near mile marker 46.1, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 42-year-old Daniel D. Escobar, of Florence, Arizona, was operating a 2020 Freightliner truck, traveling west in the right lane when he lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a left curve and slid across the roadway. The truck then struck an embankment in the median and overturned onto its side, then slid back across the roadway and came to a final rest facing east on the westbound ramp of exit 45.

Escobar and his passenger, 27-year-old David D. Fair, of Toquerville, Utah, were both using seat belts and were not injured.

Escobar was cited for a speed violation.


