Truman A. Switzer, Jr., 87, of Cranberry, passed away in his home in the late morning of Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

He was born January 17, 1934, in Butler (PA) Hospital to Truman A. Switzer and Jeanette Whitling Switzer. He grew up on a farm in the Fertigs area and was one of several school children who witnessed the locally famous emergency landing of Charles Lindbergh’s plane in Fertigs on April 5, 1945.

Truman attended grade school in a one-room school house in Pinegrove Township and then Cranberry High School, following which he enlisted in the U.S. Army in January 1953. He served in Georgia, Korea, and Hawaii, and was Honorably discharged in December 1955 with the rank of Sergeant.

He was married on December 26, 1953, to Janice Elaine Davis by Reverend Charles Rummel in the Rocky Grove Methodist Church.

Truman was employed by Joy Manufacturing for 35 years, having started as a Machinist and finally working in the capacity of General Foreman in the Machine Shop and also Tool Room Manager; he retired in 1988.

Truman enjoyed hunting, fishing, rifle target shooting, and hand loading ammo. He was a former member of the Izaac Walton League and a life-long member of the NRA. He enjoyed family vacations at Canadohta Lake and Chautauqua Lake.

Truman is survived by his wife of 67 years, Janice Switzer; his three sons, Chris (Patti) Switzer, Mark (Darlene) Switzer, and Kerry (Tina) Switzer; his daughter, Lori (Rick) Erwin; and his two sisters, Patricia Roberts and Lucille McCarty. He is also survived by his 10 grandchildren, Kelli (Aaron) Yost, Nathan (Michelle) Blum, Kerry Switzer, Jr., Josh (Alicia) Blum, Matthew Switzer, Daniel (Jackie) Switzer, Tim Switzer, Aaron (Leo) Switzer-Perez, Justin (Curtis) Rundell, and Ben (Elise) Switzer; his 17 great-grandchildren, Noah, Isaac, Jessica, Joshua, Joana, Alexandrea, Levi, Oliver, Declan, Jacob, Shila, Jamie, Jennifer, Jadyn, Kaylyn, Jonathan, and Travis; and by his sister-in-law, Ann Switzer.

In addition to his parents, Truman was preceded in death by his step-mother, Clara Switzer; his two brothers, Harry Switzer and Richard Switzer; and by his sister, Sue O’Conner.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Funeral services will be held privately for the family, with Reverend David Smith, pastor of the Franklin First Church of the Nazarene, officiating. Truman will be laid to rest in Fertigs Cemetery.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Truman’s honor to the Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 272, Seneca, PA 16346; to the Salvation Army in Franklin, 737 Elk Street, Franklin, PA, 16323; and/or to the Salvation Army in Oil City, 217 Sycamore Street, Oil City, PA, 16301.

