A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Snow showers likely, mainly after 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow showers before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers, mainly between 8pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Rain and snow showers likely between 1pm and 5pm, then rain showers, snow showers, and freezing rain likely after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – Snow showers and freezing rain, becoming all snow after 1am. Low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

